Committee calls for changes to testing and contact tracing system

There have been calls to make changes to the current Covid-19 testing and contact tracing system to make it more robust and efficient.

An Oireachtas committee set up to examine the Government’s handling of Covid-19 has outlined a number of recommendations in its interim Testing and Tracing report.

The 22 recommendations include temperature screening of all visitors to the state from overseas and regular testing of all healthcare workers to identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

The report highlights the important role of testing and contact tracing in enabling the country to remain open.

Michael McNamara, chairman of the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response, said it is understood the system that was put in place in March was done “in a hurry” and a lot of contingency measures had to be taken given the risk of the pandemic.

“Because of the efforts of all our people, those measures were not needed, but what became clear to the committee is that another lockdown would be unsustainable,” he said.

The report warns that the potential for hospital overcrowding to negatively impact on virus containment is a serious risk.

The committee said this issue needs to be addressed within the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) test and trace plan, and added that any investment which could help to resolve the issue should be deployed.

The report also warns the test and trace system is facing two “severe stress tests” in the coming months, including travel into and within the state, and flu season.

Mr McNamara said: “We will need a system that has capacity to deal with a sudden surge in demand which will happen if we get a flu epidemic in the autumn, given the overlap on symptoms between the flu and Covid-19 and our already over-crowded hospitals and A&E departments.”

Other recommendations in the report include:

– A more vigorous response from the state to ensure contacts of confirmed cases are being tested for the virus and that this is understood to be a mandatory public health responsibility

– Mandatory quarantine upon entry into the state from overseas should be monitored more closely

– Ensuring a sufficient supply of testing equipment should remain a priority

– The HSE’s new test and trace plan should include ambitious targets on testing capacity and turnaround times, with matching investment in healthcare facilities, including isolation rooms

– Detailed anonymised data about infections – including geographical and demographic information – should be made public as quickly as possible

– The dangers of unofficial, private tests which may not be reliable and give false confidence should be emphasised in messaging to the public

– Ongoing assessment of the technical performance of the HSE’s Covid Tracker app and the extent to which it is adding value to test and trace efforts should be done and made public

– The HSE’s target turnaround time for end-to-end testing should be one day at most

On Wednesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said there will be “very little need” to police the wearing of face coverings as he believes the public will comply with the new regulations.

Face masks will become mandatory in all shops and retail centres from Monday.

Mr Donnelly said the vast majority of people are already wearing face coverings in public.

Staff in retail stores are able to ask customers to wear a covering before entering the shop.

It comes after the Government said plans to reopen pubs next week have been put on hold.

Pubs, bars, hotel bars, nightclubs and casinos will remain closed until a review at the end of the month.

Mr Donnelly told RTE Morning Ireland that he understands the frustrations of business owners but the decision had been taken to avoid another lockdown.

The minister said gardai will be used as a last resort to police the wearing of face masks.

He added: “In the first instance, I imagine there would be very little need for policing. We asked people to wear face coverings on public transport and there was huge compliance.

“I think most of us see when we go to shops the vast majority of people are now wearing face coverings as an additional public health measure to suppress the virus.

“We’re putting it on a statutory footing from Monday. My hope is that the vast majority of people will comply, inevitably some people will forget.”

