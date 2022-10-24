Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly

A 15 euro Luke Kelly commemorative coin has been launched by President Michael D Higgins.

The silver proof coin is the final coin in the “modern musician” series of silver proof coins, which also featured coins dedicated to Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott.

The coin was launched by Mr Higgins at St Laurence O’Toole’s National School in Dublin, the former school of the musician.

It is limited to 3,000 pieces and will retail at 64.99 euro.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The coin, which is struck in .925 sterling silver to proof quality, features an image of Kelly singing, in tribute to his distinctive voice, together with an impression of a banjo.

The design by Mary Gregoriy was selected following a design competition.

She previously designed commemorative coins featuring James Joyce in 2013 and WB Yeats in 2015 for the Central Bank.

Central Bank acting deputy governor Mark Cassidy said: “We are delighted to issue this coin to commemorate the late and much-loved Luke Kelly.

Expand Close Paula McCann, receives a coin on behalf of the Kelly family from President of Ireland Michael D. HigginsCentral Bank Luke Kelly Coin Launch.Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce.Handout by Central Bank. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paula McCann, receives a coin on behalf of the Kelly family from President of Ireland Michael D. HigginsCentral Bank Luke Kelly Coin Launch.Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce.Handout by Central Bank.

“It is especially fitting to be at his former school, St Laurence O’Toole National School, for this launch and we are immensely grateful to the staff and pupils for welcoming us today for this special occasion.

“Luke’s impact on and musical contributions to Irish culture were seminal and he continues to be held in warm regard by generations of people in Ireland. This coin celebrates his legacy and provides a fitting tribute to his memory.”

The launch of the Central Bank of Ireland commemorative coin was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also attended the launch.

It is available to purchase from collectorcoins.ie/lukekelly from Monday at 2pm and retails at 64.99 euro.

The issue is limited to 3,000 coins with a limit of one coin per transaction.