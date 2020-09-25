Colleges to deliver online lectures to curb Covid-19 spread

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said that colleges and libraries will remain open while restrictions are in place.

Third-level and higher education colleges are to deliver lectures remotely after the Irish Government extended restrictions country-wide.

Higher education institutions are to adopt the same health measures already in place in Dublin for the next two to three weeks.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said that colleges and libraries will remain open.

Students can visit college grounds when attending practical classes, laboratories and carrying out research work that cannot be done online.

Mr Harris said the decision comes after the acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn proposed similar restrictions at higher level institutions across the country.

"This will mean more learning will take place online and on-site activity will be minimised over the coming weeks," Simon Harris said.

“What this effectively means, for the next two or three weeks we are asking our higher level education institutions to provide their learning largely online if possible,” Mr Harris added.

“They can remain open, their libraries will remain open, they will remain open for providing practical classes, using labs and research and also for bringing in small cohorts and groups of priority students.”

He warned that the next two to three weeks represent a “critical juncture”.

“The Higher Education sector has put in place robust plans and protective measures,” he added.

“However, at the request of the Department of Health, it has been agreed to intensify protective measures across the higher level institutions to ensure safe continuation or beginning of the academic term.

“This will mean more learning will take place online and on-site activity will be minimised over the coming weeks.

“This is disappointing, I know, but absolutely necessary if we are to stop the spread of this virus.

“We are also asking students to minimise travel and to minimise the number of social contacts on and off campus.

“We must do everything possible over the next few weeks to stop its spread and give students the best chance of resuming on site activity.

“Please stay safe and hold firm.”

