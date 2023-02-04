Cocaine worth an estimated 700,000 euro seized in Dublin

Cocaine worth an estimated 700,000 euro has been seized in the Irish capital.
The seizure came in a Garda investigation into organised crime activity.
A man in his 30s was arrested following the interception of a vehicle in the Carpenterstown area of Dublin on Friday.
The intelligence-led operation was carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.
A sum of 2,900 euro in cash was also seized.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are continuing.