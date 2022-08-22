Cocaine worth 3.2 million euro seized in Dublin

Drugs worth 3.2 million euro have been seized in Clondalkin, Dublin, the Garda said (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Cocaine worth 3.2 million euro has been seized in Dublin as part of a Garda investigation into the sale and support of drugs in the Clondalkin area.

One man, aged in his late 30s, has been arrested, gardai said.

The drugs were seized at about 7pm on Sunday when gardai attached to the Ronanstown district drugs unit and detective unit conducted a search at a property in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Over 40 blocks of suspected cocaine were found with an estimated street value of the seized drugs is about 3.2 million euros, pending analysis.

The Garda also seized drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of 21,500 euros during the course of the search.

It formed part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched in July last year.

The man arrested is being detained at Lucan garda station.