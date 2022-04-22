Co Galway community ‘stunned into silence’ by tragic death of young camogie star

Mourners outside the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ryehill, Monivea in Co Galway ahead of a funeral for young camogie star Kate Moran (Dominic McGrath/PA)

An entire community has been stunned into silence by the tragic death of a young GAA star in Co Galway, her funeral has been told.

Kate Moran, 20, from the village of Monivea, was fatally injured playing for Athenry Camogie Club in a senior league game in Ardrahan on Monday.

A rising star of the sport who won two All-Ireland medals for Galway at under-16 level, she died in hospital on Tuesday.

GAA players from Monivea and Athenry lined the route outside the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ryehill, Monivea, on Friday, with many gathered for over an hour before the funeral began.

Galway and Athenry GAA flags flickered outside the church as dozens listened to the service.

Parish priest Ronnie Boyle said the community “has been stunned into silence by this inconceivable, terrible, unfortunate accident”.

He said the best way to celebrate Ms Moran’s life is with words and action “because that’s what Kate was”.

He described her as a “beautiful young woman, blessed with so much talent and ability in this life”.

“Talent as a camogie player, what a bright future she had,” he told mourners.

“An intelligent and ambitious student, a caring daughter, friend and teammate.

“The more we think about all her qualities, the more we are confounded by the nature of her death.”

He described her life as “filled by such promise” and said she had a beautiful, deeply loving family.

Her father Cathal said that he and his wife, Mary were “very proud” to be her parents.

He described her as their “angel” who was loved by many.

“We hope Kate our love, that she didn’t suffer, when this happened to her,” Mr Moran told mourners.

“I think it was quick.

“I was was very close to her when it happened.

“As were all her playing colleagues on the field that she loved also.

“I won’t say much more about that terrible evening.

“Our beautiful Kate, whom we loved so dearly. And Mary and I, are so proud to be your parents, Kate and we love you so much since the day you were born.

“I think you are our angel now, Kate and I think also that you are such a special little girl.”

He described how he bought a book a number of years ago about how a young woman died aged in her early 20s.

“Whatever it was I thought of that book in the last few days and little did I know when I bought the book what would happen,” he added.

“Kate, she always had so many things to do.

“She was a busy lady.

“She hadn’t time to help us all the time, she had a lot of things to do.

“I’m busy dad, I’m busy mom.”

“She had a great spring in her step, always.

“Particularly lately, in recent times even more so with so much coming together for her and she had so much beauty in her life.

“Kate, she had so many strings to her bow.

“There wasn’t just one thing or one sport.

“She had so many friends from so many circles of life.

“She loved to have the fun.

“Everything had to be a little bit of fun.

“The thing about Kate and we are really proud of, is that she always did the right thing and when we knew she had that principle that we were happy when she was out.

“She is 20 years of age and she was going to be 21 in two weeks.

“Mary and herself had planned a four or five day break in New York to celebrate and she was saving up it.

“But sadly that day didn’t come.

“We were happy to see her smile and that was enough for us, that’s all we wanted.

“We knew she was OK.

“To TJ, Kate’s boyfriend, he has been coming over to our house for a couple of years now and she loved you and she knew you loved her and that you loved each other dearly.

“You have had a horrible time and we are so sorry.

“That has stopped short.

“She was always very fond of you.

“Mary and I and Kate’s sister Leah and Saoirse and brother Thady, we are so proud Kate and privileged to have you with us always.

“You were such a darling and most gorgeous girl.

“You are a shining light, you were always smiling and were endearing to everyone and it was very easy to love you.

“You were stunning always and always kept it simple and that was lovely.

“You asked us for very little and you can’t do anymore Kate.

“We have to let you go somewhere else Kate and we hope you are OK and that you are at peace and we always with you.

“You know the love we had between us, I don’t know how we are going to manage Kate but we will have to work out something together, the six of us.

“You have given us the greatest pleasure and happiness.”

A number of items were brought to the altar to represent her life including her favourite fluffy pyjamas and socks, her jellies and chocolates, hurley, team jerseys and winning medals.

Crowds then lined the streets outside church as coffin left to go to the graveyard.

On Wednesday evening, crowds turned out at Kenny Park in Athenry for a vigil for Ms Moran.