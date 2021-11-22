CMO warns people against using antigen tests if they have symptoms

The chief medical officer has warned people against using antigen tests if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan said there are many people who do not understand when antigen tests should be used.

He said that around one in five adults reported using a rapid test in recent weeks, with the majority of those adults having had symptoms.

The medical expert warned that is not the public health advice, and that people with symptoms need to take a PCR test.

We can continue to protect ourselves and others from #COVID19 infection this winter.

We need to #LayerUp our protections - vaccines and boosters, reducing our contacts, social distancing, masks, ventilation and avoiding high risk activities. #ForUsAll

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday that could see the Government subsidise the tests.

Dr Holohan said it is not a mistake to subsidise the rapid tests, but said the public has to understand when they should be used.

“We’ve always said there’s a role for these tests. These tests have been used for quite a period of time, we’ve always recommended the use of high incidence situations to support the investigation of outbreaks,” Dr Holohan told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“The issue is that, we have survey data that we generate through our weekly population survey. Our most recent data from Wednesday of last week shows that in the previous week, about one in five adults report that they used an antigen test in the previous week.

“The majority of those said that they use them when they have symptoms, that is not the public health advice. Then those who use them when they had symptoms, only about a third of them went on to take a PCR test and restrict their movements. Again, that’s not the public health advice.

So if you have symptoms, a PCR test is the right test. An antigen test is not the test for you. Dr Tony Holohan

“What we really need to do now is focus on trying to ensure that people understand when they should use them.

“So if you have symptoms, a PCR test is the right test. An antigen test is not the test for you.”

He said that people who are asymptomatic should take a rapid test before taking part in “some high-risk activity” or thinking of going to a wedding.

He said that a positive result is what the public should rely on.

“If the result comes back positive, you stay away. If the result is negative, it doesn’t mean that you don’t have the disease,” he added.

He also said that sending children to school with Covid-19 symptoms is a “no-no”.

If you're regularly in high-risk environments, and you don't have symptoms, the advice is to use antigen tests twice a week. If you do have symptoms - please don't use an antigen test. Stay at home and book in for a PCR test.

“You shouldn’t be taking antigen tests in order to determine that your child doesn’t have the disease and then sending a symptomatic child into school,” he added.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting on Thursday to discuss restrictions brought in last week.

He said it is unlikely they will see any significant changes to the incidence rate in the community.

Ireland is experiencing a fourth wave of the pandemic, prompting fears about the capacity of the health system to cope.

“We’ll keep monitoring the course of the disease as we go through this weekend into next week,” he added.

“When and if we think we see signs of improvement, which is what we’d hoped to see in the first instance, we’d expect to see those beginning to appear this week, if things are beginning to improve.

“We don’t know that that’ll be the case, but we’ll be looking out for them.

“If they do, we’ll call that and we’ll give government advice based on that.”