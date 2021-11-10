CMO warns of high transmission rates and urges people to reduce contacts

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health during a briefing at the Department of Health in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland cannot sustain the current level of socialisation in the face of such high levels of Covid-19 transmission, the chief medical officer has warned.

Dr Tony Holohan said there were no signs the public was heeding recent official advice to reduce their discretionary contacts and increase adherence to public health measures.

Urging people to halve the number of social contacts they make in the weeks ahead, Dr Holohan said many people were being cautious and minimising their risks but “maybe just not enough”.

The CMO said high rates of vaccination in Ireland meant the country was not facing a situation where the reintroduction of lockdown measures was currently necessary.

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 2,975* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 551 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 89 are in ICU.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) November 10, 2021

But he said nothing could be ruled out in the future and he stressed the need to drive down the current transmission rates.

“We’re not seeing encouraging signs of reduction in socialisation,” he said.

“We’re still seeing high levels of socialisation right across the population.

“We understand that the message is a difficult one for people to both hear and to adhere to in the way in which they live lives.

“We’ve all become tired of the pandemic and we understand why that is.

“We still see quite a substantial amount of adherence to basic public health measures across the population.

“But we know that it’s just not quite at the level that we need.

“A small improvement in terms of collective adherence but across the entire population might be sufficient to bring this back under control.”

He added: “We’re simply socialising at a level in broad terms that we simply can’t sustain in terms of numbers and case numbers.”

On Wednesday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported that a further 74 Covid-linked deaths had been notified in Ireland in the previous week, bringing the total to 5,566.

Another 2,975 new confirmed cases of the virus were also notified in the previous 24-hour reporting period.

At 8am on Wednesday, 551 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, with 89 in intensive care.

Addressing a Nphet briefing in Dublin, Dr Holohan said Ireland was experiencing a period of “very, very high transmission”.

“The reality is the opportunity that’s been given to the virus by the levels of socialisation to transmit from person to person are simply too many,” he said.

Dr Holohan was asked whether a return to more severe restrictions, including closure of sections of society, was being considered.

“Nobody is ruling out things like that anywhere but, at the same time, no one has an expectation that we’re going to go back into that kind of environment,” he replied.

“We’re not planning and contemplating on that basis at this point in time.”

He said some counties in eastern Europe were contemplating the re-imposition of restrictions due to their low vaccination rates.

“They may be forced into thinking about some return to some of these crude measures,” she said.

“We’re not in that situation as a country.

“We have a very high level of vaccination.

“And although we have high levels of transmission that you’re seeing translation of that into hospitalisation, and ICU admission, it’s not nearly the kind of situation that other countries that are being forced back down this road and are in.”

Asked about the issue around growing rates of non-compliance with Covid certification entry requirements at hospitality venues, Dr Holohan urged people to avoid those outlets and “take their business elsewhere”.

He also voiced support for Covid certs to be used in other businesses, such as gyms and hairdressers.

On the planned use of antigen testing in schools in Ireland, the CMO said it was envisaged that the measure would not be rolled out across the board and instead be deployed when required for schools that were dealing with certain numbers of cases.

The Department of Health has recently reintroduced a working from home policy for its staff.

Dr Holohan was asked whether such a measure should be advised for the wider working population.

The CMO said the department had decided to lead by example and he said the wider issue would be discussed at a Nphet meeting on Thursday.

Dr Holohan also told the briefing that the scale of pandemic meant the Nphet structures were still required and there was no imminent prospect of the team being wound down.

“Unfortunately, the situation we find ourselves in is that the viral transmission patterns hasn’t allowed us to do that,” he said.