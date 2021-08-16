CMO repeats calls for public to get vaccinated as Covid ‘regains foothold’

The chief medical officer has repeated calls for the public to get vaccinated as hospital admissions linked to Covid-19 continue to rise.

On Monday, there were 262 patients with the disease in hospitals, up 14 on the previous day – while the numbers in intensive care units have increased by three, to 51.

Dr Tony Holohan warned that the Delta variant has allowed the virus to “regain a foothold” in Ireland, and said public health chiefs are monitoring the situation “with some concern”.

He said: “Though we have growing levels of vaccination across the population, there is now a very high level of disease circulating in the community.

“The Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland, which puts us all at risk as social contacts and mobility increase. We are closely monitoring the spread of the virus with some concern.

“Vaccines will help us turn the tide, but we are not there yet. We need to give vaccines the time and space to build up levels of protection across all demographics so that we can continue to progress the re-opening of all sectors of society and our economy.

“Please get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is offered to you. It is also very important that people receive their second dose of vaccine as soon as you are called to do so.

“You will be fully protected one or two weeks after your second dose, depending on which vaccine you have received.

“I am asking people to be cautious and to closely follow public health advice over the coming weeks, in particular in the run up to schools reopening in September.”

At their peak in January, hospital numbers hit over 2,000 with over 220 in ICU.

Dr Holohan has urged the public to stick to the long standing advice.

“If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have COVID-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose isolate and get a test immediately” he said.

“Make plans to socialise safely and risk assess as you go, meet up with others outdoors if possible, try to meet up in small groups and avoid crowds. If you do not feel safe, then leave.

“Please continue to wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance.”

Meanwhile, health officials have warned about an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West, saying they are experiencing the highest increases since February.

The HSE warned that the outbreaks are showing a trend of widespread community transmission, with multi-setting outbreaks becoming “more frequent”.

Officials in the Mid-West, which includes Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary, said there are a rising number of cases in long-term care facilities, workplaces, social settings and a small number of sports teams.

Issuing a public health alert, they said: “We are recording 998 Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West region over the past 14 days, more than a third of which were recorded since Friday.

Public Health Alert 🚨



We are recording 998 COVID-19 cases in the Mid-West region over the past 14 days, more than a third of which were recorded since Friday.



Over the past two weeks, there have been 624 cases in Limerick, 188 in Clare, and 186 in North Tipperary 🧵 pic.twitter.com/bfd1VG8Hyh — Public Health Mid-West (@PublicHealthMW) August 16, 2021

“Over the past two weeks, there have been 624 cases in Limerick, 188 in Clare, and 186 in North Tipperary,

“Between August 13 and August 15, there have been 221 Covid-19 cases reported in Limerick, 79 in North Tipperary, and 40 in Clare.

“There were 122 cases recorded on Friday; 81 in Limerick, 29 in North Tipperary, and 12 in Clare.

“This is one of the highest increases in the region since February.

“Similar to the January wave, there are no single events that are contributing to the increase in new infections.

Face coverings can help to reduce the spread of #COVID19. They should:

â cover the nose & go under the chin

â fit snugly against the side of the face

â be secured with ties or ear loops

â include at least 2 layers of fabric

â allow for unrestricted breathing pic.twitter.com/PgHvtqoUEr — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) August 15, 2021

“This suggests a trend of widespread community transmission with multi-setting outbreaks becoming more frequent.

“There are outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces, social settings indoor and outdoors, a small number of sports teams, and among vulnerable populations.”

Officials said the vast majority of new cases have multiple exposures and close contacts, making the management and investigation of new infections more “resource-intensive”.

“This means that our ability to map the disease is becoming more difficult,” they added.