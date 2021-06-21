CMO expresses concern over growing number of Delta cases

The chief medical officer has said the latest Covid-19 data shows a “concerning increase” in transmission of the Delta variant in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan said that the Delta variant now accounts for up to 20% of cases reported in the last week.

He urged people who are not fully vaccinated to follow all public health advice.

“We have also seen a number of outbreaks associated with this variant reported in the last week,” Dr Holohan added.

“This is similar to a pattern being seen in a number of other EU member states.

“In the UK, Delta has been the dominant strain of Covid-19 for a number of weeks and now they are beginning to experience a rise in hospitalisations.

“It is really important that people who are not fully vaccinated continue to follow all public health advice.

“This includes people who are waiting for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“People should take a vaccine when it is offered to them and in the meantime they should continue to avoid crowds, limit contacts, avoid meeting up indoors and work from home where possible.”

The growing number of Delta variant cases in the country could put pressure on Ireland’s vaccination programme.

Amid concerns about the rise in the Delta variant, first identified in India, the Government changed its quarantine rules on people travelling from Britain to Ireland.

Anyone arriving into Ireland from Britain has to quarantine for 14 days. If fully vaccinated, they can leave quarantine following a negative PCR test on day five.

Over the weekend, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar warned that restrictions on international travel could return if the Delta variant takes off in the country.

He said: “It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that if Delta really takes off all over Europe and all around the world that we could see travel restrictions being re-imposed again.

“Look at what Belgium did, for example, banning travel from the UK.”

Meanwhile, the Garda Commissioner has also told officers to “apply discretion” when dealing with restaurants and bars serving alcohol to customers in makeshift outdoor dining areas.

In a post on Twitter, An Garda Siochana said: “Earlier today, Commissioner (Drew) Harris issued an instruction to regional Assistant Commissioners that Gardai should use discretion in relation to licensed premises while also continuing to respond to any public complaints received on matters such as public order, parking, noise etc.”

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said she spoke to Commissioner Harris on Monday about legal issues around outdoor drinking.

She said the Commissioner would issue guidance to all gardai on using discretion when enforcing licensing laws for outdoor dining.

It means that restaurants and bars acting responsibly will not be penalised for serving alcohol in areas that would usually be prohibited under licensing laws.

People enjoy drinks on Market Street in Carlingford, Co Louth (Liam McBurney/PA)

The clarification comes after gardai in Galway raised issues around the legality of serving alcohol without the proper court orders.

A licence allows the publican to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, however bylaws may restrict drinking in outdoor areas.

Speaking in Co Monaghan, Ms Humphreys said it has been an issue in one part of the country.

“To be clear there are so many people who have enjoyed eating out and having a drink outdoors over this weekend alone,” Ms Humphreys added.

“I want to compliment those who have done so very successfully. In fact, I was out in Monaghan myself last night and it was a credit to the publicans and to the hospitality sector the way in which they are handling the outdoor dining and drinking.

“There has been an issue in one part of the country. A local issue and I would say to those people involved, sit down and try and find a local solution.

“I spoke with the Commissioner (Harris) this morning and he has assured me that the gardai will apply discretion.

I am confident that it can continue and it has been taking place right across the country now for the past week or so and it has worked successfully Heather Humphreys

“This has worked extremely well right across the country, there is one area where there seems to be difficulties.

“I would like them to sit down and try and work that out.”

The minister said she spoke with Attorney General Paul Gallagher about the issue, adding that they will make any necessary changes.

“The Government will support the hospitality sector in providing outdoor dining and allowing people to go out and enjoy themselves as we recover from this pandemic,” she added.

“I am confident that it can continue and it has been taking place right across the country now for the past week or so and it has worked successfully.

“The gardai have my full support and the Commissioner has confirmed that discretion will be applied.”