Close contact tracing to end in creches and primary schools

Pupils aged 12 and under will no longer be required to stay at home if they are identified as close contacts of Covid cases (PA)

Automatic contact tracing of close contacts in primary schools and creches will cease in the coming days.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Wednesday announced a major overhaul of public health advice in Irish education settings.

Thousands of pupils have been forced to stay at home since the return of schools this month after being identified as close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

From September 27 automatic contact tracing of close contacts in creches and primary schools will be discontinued, the minister confirmed.

Testing of close contacts without symptoms in creches and primary schools will also end.

UPDATE: The Minister for Health @DonnellyStephen has today accepted recommendations in relation to measures for contact tracing and testing for childcare and primary schools. pic.twitter.com/qidL5fr3fC — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) September 22, 2021

Both of these measures, Mr Donnelly said, will not apply to special schools.

As part of the changes, children aged 12 and under will no longer be required to stay at home and restrict movements if they are identified as close contacts in a school or non-household setting if they do not show any symptoms.

But children will be required to stay at home if someone in their household tests positive for Covid-19 and they are deemed a close contact.

The changes to the guidance come following discussions between the Department of Health and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Any children who do show symptoms of Covid-19 should still self-isolate, according to public health advice.

Mr Donnelly said: “The latest data indicates that schools continue to be a low-risk environment for transmission of Covid-19.

“If you have any concerns or notice symptoms in members of your family, the public health advice remains to self-isolate and arrange a test as soon as possible. You should not attend school, or work or socialise.”

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation has warned against the move.

Instead, the trade union has called for the changes to be deferred until reliable data on outbreaks in primary schools becomes available.

It believes that any changes to public health advice in primary schools should not take place until at least November 1 following the mid-term break.

National clinical director of health protection in the HSE, Dr John Cuddihy, said the “investigation of cases identified in school settings suggest that child to child transmission in schools is uncommon and not the primary cause of Sars-CoV-2 infection in children, particularly in preschool and primary schools”.

“Children are rarely identified as the route of transmission of infection in to the household setting and children are not more likely than adults to spread infection to others”, he said.

HSE officials have said that public health teams will continue to provide support to schools if and when it is needed.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Norma Foley faced questions about what some TDs said was differing HSE and Department of Education advice on when pupils should stay at home.

Ms Foley rejected suggestions that the Government was “complacent” over the reopening of schools this month.

She insisted the messaging and guidance was clear, as members of the Oireachtas Education Committee called for clarity.

“There is no confusion in the information that is being disseminated to parents and to school leaders,” she said.

On Wednesday, a further 1,432 cases of Covid-19 were notified in Ireland.

At 8am on Wednesday, there were 272 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 63 in intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said health officials were “reassured that that the reopening of schools has not led to an increase in transmission of Covid-19 amongst school-going children or more widely across the population”.

“As always, we will keep disease transmission in the population under review, but given the importance of education for our children we feel that now is the right time to evolve our approach to the public health management of Covid-19 in educational settings”, he said.