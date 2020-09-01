Class sent home after child at primary school tests positive for Covid-19

A class of primary school children in Dublin has been sent home after a youngster tested positive for Covid-19, a principal has confirmed.

The Dublin-based school principal told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne programme that the child tested positive for the virus. But the virus was not contracted in the school.

Most children are returning to the classroom this week for the first time in six months after schools closed due to the pandemic.

Separately, parents of a primary school in Jonesborough, Co Armagh near the Louth/Armagh border, were informed that a child in one of its primary classes tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter to parents, Jonesborough Primary School principal Donal Keenan said children in primary 2/3 may be asked to self-isolate.

The child tested positive last Friday.

“All children in Primary 2/3 will be shortly asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the last date of contact (in school, Friday 28th August),” he wrote.

“If you are contacted by PHA then your child was not in close contact with the positive case and your child is free to return to school.”

Mr Keenan said the classroom has been closed and it would undergo an “enhanced clean” in the coming days. But he said the rest of the school remained unaffected.

Parents on both sides of the border have been urged not to send their children to school if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr Sumi Dunne told Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team briefing at the Department of Health on Monday that it was okay to send children to school if they only have a runny nose, but if they develop a high temperature or cough not to send them to school.

She asked parents not to dose their children with paracetamol or ibuprofen if they have Covid-19 symptoms and send them to school.

Instead she appealed for parents to keep children who are unwell at home and to contact their GPs to seek advice.

PA Media