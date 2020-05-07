Clarity on Leaving Cert exams to be given this week

The uncertainty surrounding this year’s Leaving Certificate exams will be brought to an end this week, the Government has said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dail that if a decision is taken to cancel the exams, a “fair alternative” must be put in place.

Mr Varadkar faced heavy criticism from opposition leaders over the handling of the exam arrangements.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has been meeting with stakeholders to discuss all contingency options.

Mr McHugh has previously said he wants the State exams to begin on July 29.

The level of misinformation, the lack of clarity and the stress that has been heaped on top of Leaving Cert students has been completely unnecessary. - @alankellylabour #DÃ¡il pic.twitter.com/lXD5THsaw5 — The Labour Party (@labour) May 7, 2020

Several alternatives to holding the exam have been raised, such as predictive grades.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin hit out at the Government’s “lack of clarity and confusion”.

He added: “Why have members of Government talked about starting the exams without any detail on how this can be accomplished?

“There is no way of addressing concerns and preferences of every student but there are basic principles of equity which must be addressed.

“In recent days I have heard from many principles and teachers in many parts of the country about how certain students are not able to match others in terms of home-based learning.

“One principal told me that his best student has nothing more than a small smart phone to rely on.

I urge @McHughJoeTD to announce the decision to cancel the Leaving Cert exams.



I have repeatedly called for the cancellation of Leaving Certificate exams during the Covid-19 pandemic.



We must look at alternative measures that will give students the best outcomes.#cancelthelc — Gino Kenny TD (@Ginosocialist) May 7, 2020

“Other students have family members testing positive with obvious implications for their capacity to study, given the need for parents to self-isolate.

“Policy cannot be based on assuming that every student has a laptop, a room they can learn alone in and a school which has the resources that can learn online.

“I am genuinely surprised that there has been nothing published so far by the Government assessing what the teaching and learning environment has been for Leaving Certificate students in the past two months.”

Meanwhile, Labour leader Alan Kelly claimed the crisis exposed a “dysfunctionality” within the Department of Education.

“The handling of the Leaving Cert has been an unmitigated disaster, so please intervene,” he told Mr Varadkar.

“The stress that these students have been put under has been intolerable and this needs to be finished.

“We need a plan B and it needs to be out there this week and it needs to be agree.

“This cannot go beyond this week, it is unfair. It’s completely wrong.

“The handling of it from the Department of Education has shown a dysfunctionality that hasn’t been seen in some while.”

PA Media