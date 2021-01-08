Clampdown on political ads in election reform Bill

A crackdown on political ads has been unveiled by the Government in a bid to bring more transparency to social media advertising.

Under the proposed new rules, online election campaigning will be labelled as political ads.

The strict rules will also reveal who is behind the message and show which campaigners are involved in the ads that appear on media sites including Facebook and Twitter.

The clampdown on political ads is contained in a new General Scheme of the Electoral Reform Bill published on Friday.

It provides for a range of significant electoral reforms including the establishment of a statutory, independent Electoral Commission.

We've just published the General Scheme of the Electoral Reform Bill 2020. It includes:



â¶ï¸ An Electoral Commission for Ireland

â¶ï¸ Modernising our electoral register

â¶ï¸ Regulating online political advertising in the run-up to electoral events



The Bill was published by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, and the Minister of State with Responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

The Bill was published by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, and the Minister of State with Responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

The Bill incudes the regulation of online political advertising during electoral periods, oversight of the Electoral Register, and a new public information, research and advisory role in relation to electoral matters.

It states that online political ads will be clearly labelled “political advert” and will include a link to a page displaying a transparency notice.

The notice will include details of the name, postal address, email address and the website address of the buyer who paid for the online political advertisement.

It will also include confirmation of whether micro-targeting was applied in the placement, display and promotion of the online political ad.

Social media companies will be required to appoint a person to identify and verify the information and documentation provided by the buyer of an online political ad.

Anyone who cannot provide the information required under the Bill, will not be able to publish the ad.

Senior management in social media companies can only approve political ads paid for by someone from outside the State.

Social media companies will be told to take “appropriate action” to examine the source of funding behind ads to ensure that there is no “undue” foreign influence.

The Bill also includes amendments to electoral law which would allow polling to be held over two days during Covid-19.

This would cater for social distancing at polling stations and give the flexibility to returning officers to provide a postal vote to those on the special voters list if nursing homes and hospitals are inaccessible at the time of an electoral event.

The Bill also states that it would allow returning officers to carry out elections in a safe manner, while spreading out numbers attending polling stations and avoiding queues.

The Electoral Commission, which will be independent of Government, will take on several existing statutory electoral functions, including responsibility for the registration of political parties and the work currently carried out by Referendum Commissions.

The Electoral Reform Bill will be the most significant development for our electoral system in decades. Darragh O’Brien

Changes to the Electoral Register will see the simplification of forms and the registration process, including an online option, as well as the introduction of provisional registration for 16 to 17 year-olds which would become active at the age of 18.

Mr O’Brien said: “I am truly delighted, along with Minister Noonan, to be driving the Government’s electoral reform agenda forward, delivering on commitments made in the Programme for Government – Our Shared Future.

“The Electoral Reform Bill will be the most significant development for our electoral system in decades.”

Mr Noonan said: “These reforming measures are essential in order to strengthen our electoral system.

“We live in an evolving society, and the electoral system must evolve with it.

“We are working to both respond to the challenges we face now, and build measures and capacity to anticipate and address the challenges which we will face in the future.”

