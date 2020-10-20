Christmas pints may be cancelled as pubs told it's 'unlikely' they'll reopen this year

The 12 Pubs of Christmas will not be held this year. Stock Image

Christmas pints may be cancelled after business groups were told in a conference call with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night that it is "unlikely" pubs will reopen this year.

Around 10 different business groups - including four of those in the hospitality sector - were told that when the latest lockdown is lifted, the country will more than likely be on level 3 of the Government's Living with Covid plan.

This would mean pubs and restaurants will only be allowed to accommodate outdoor dining for up to 15 people.

A source in the hospitality sector said Mr Varadkar was very "straight up" and "didn't sugar coat it".

"He basically said he didn't see the country getting to level 2 the way things are at the moment and that he couldn't see pubs and restaurants opening properly before the end of the year," the source said.

"He said the matter will be subject to a review in November."

Independent.ie has contacted the Tánaiste's office for comment.

In Dublin, so-called 'wet pubs' have been closed since March 15.

A further 1,031 cases of Covid-19 were announced by health chiefs yesterday evening, with 235 in the capital.

Under level 5 restrictions, which are in place for the next six week, bars, restaurants and cafés are only allowed to provide takeaway service.

If the country moves to level 3 when this lockdown is lifted, restrictions will see indoor service in bars and restaurants prohibited, though establishments will be allowed to serve customers outdoors, albeit in limited numbers.

Publicans have previously flagged how Ireland does not have the weather to enable outdoor dining and drinking to work.

A survey of 1,085 publicans during the start of October highlighted how one in three believed there is a "moderate chance" their business will be forced to close permanently.

Around one-fifth of pubs said they have continuing costs of up to €2,000 a week while generating no revenue, according to the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) report.

Those who had been allowed to reopen under government guidelines in recent months, one in four (40pc) reported a decline of over 50pc in trade compared to the same period last year.

A further 40pc said that reduced demand and Covid restrictions have resulted in a reduction of over 60pc in profits on the same period last year.

