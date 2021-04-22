Child rescue alert stood down after 14-year-old girl located safe

A child rescue alert has been stood down after a 14-year-old girl was located safe and well.

An 18 year-old male has been arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and is currently in custody.

The teenage girl was found in the Belfast area. She was kept in safe custody of the PSNI, and was set to be reunited with her family on Thursday night, Gardai said in a statement.

Gardai have appealed that the privacy of the family be respected at this time.

“We would like to thank the public, media and other agencies for assistance provided during this alert. No further media action is required at this time” the statement read.

The alert was triggered on Thursday morning due to concerns of an “immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare” of the 14-year-old.

PA Media