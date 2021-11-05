Chief medical officer ‘concerned’ at rising Covid-19 cases

Ireland’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan has expressed concern as the daily Covid-19 case number edged closer to 4,000.

On Friday a further 3,903 cases of Covid-19 were notified in Ireland.

Irish premier Micheal Martin also expressed concern about the rising case numbers.

But the Taoiseach emphasised that the situation this year is different due to the vaccination programme, adding that without the jab there would be another lockdown

He said the fact that 93% of the population is vaccinated “gives us a lot of protection”, adding the booster programme offers further protection.

“We are in a much different position this year to last year because of the powerful impact that vaccination has had in preventing severe illness, preventing hospitalisation and ICU,” he said.

“We will be managing and containing the virus this year much differently to last year.”

However he urged people to be “conscious of their behaviour over the coming while”.

Dr Holohan described Friday’s figures as “very concerning” and a “stark reminder that this virus is highly contagious”.

“This is not a situation any of us want to be in, but our reality remains that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic,” he said.

“Ireland has been tracking ahead of other western European countries when it comes to this fourth wave of the pandemic. We are now starting to see a rise in incidence across the continent in line with our own recent experience.

“There is some good news in that the number of people per 1,000 cases requiring hospitalisation and critical care as a result of Covid-19 infection has reduced as the average age of cases reduces and as a result of some early impact of the booster vaccination.”

Earlier Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said booster jabs should be rolled out to every adult six months after their initial vaccination against Covid-19.

A booster programme is already under way in Ireland for healthcare workers and those over 60, with the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) also considering extending it to people under 60 with underlying conditions.

Mr Varadkar said he believes it will be necessary to expand the programme to the wider population.

If vaccine immunity has waned, and natural immunity has waned, you could see outbreaks again Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

He told reporters: “My sense, looking at the evidence that I’m reading in the medical journals, looking at examples from around the world, places like Israel, I think it will make sense to extend the booster programme to the wider population.

“Really any adult who is more than six months after their second dose.

“But the next group that we’re examining is people under 60, with a medical condition.

“The absolute focus now is on getting it out to the people over 60, through the GP, through the pharmacies and through the vaccine centres, and that’s going really well.”

Mr Varadkar said cases will begin to fall in the coming weeks, with things getting closer to normal after the winter period.

But he warned that the following winter could see outbreaks return.

“I’d be confident that we will get through the winter and we’ll be in a much better place again in spring and summer,” he said.

“But of course next winter, this virus, which is now endemic, could reappear again.

“And at that point, if vaccine immunity has waned, and natural immunity has waned, you could see outbreaks again.

“So this is a pandemic, unfortunately, that is not just going to end one day.

“We’ll never be able to declare a mission accomplished. But it will fizzle out.

“I think if we can get through this winter, spring and summer will be very, very normal, much more like we’re used to before the pandemic started.

“But we can really run into difficulties next winter again. And that’s the nature of respiratory viruses.”

The Tanaiste refused to rule out the possibility that fresh restrictions could be imposed but said the Government doesn’t intend on doing so.

“It would be reckless to do so (rule out restrictions), but I can say that it’s not our intention and we don’t expect to have to reimpose restrictions before Christmas” he said.

Meanwhile, Further Education Minister Simon Harris has said the Government should not dictate how people socialise in the current phase of the pandemic.

Dr Holohan this week suggested that people should only visit nightclubs once every 10 to 14 days.

Mr Harris said: “I think it’s not for the Government to stand on a podium and tell young people how to regulate their social lives in a living with Covid phase.

“Students – all people – it’s not an age debate, all people need to use their common sense and their cop on.

“I think the point that the CMO made is that we know that the virus spreads, in certain environments, it is easier for it to spread.

“Environments where you’re not keeping your distance and you’re not wearing your mask, it’s more likely to spread.”

He said that the objective of living with Covid “can’t just be a slogan” and that Government must make a “genuine effort to keep our country open in a very difficult environment”.

Mr Harris said he was “very confident” that colleges will remain open, despite the high incidence rate.

He also said the Government had been “too slow” to adopt measures such as antigen testing.

“The buck always stops with the Government” he said.

“I think this country has done a lot of things right, but there are a lot of things we were slow on.

“When I was Minister for Health, we were too slow on face masks. Way too slow.

“In relation to antigen testing, some sectors have moved faster than others.”