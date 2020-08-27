Chief medic: Pubs should not reopen next week

Pubs in Ireland should not be allowed to reopen next week, Ronan Glynn said (Niall Carson/PA)

Pubs in Ireland should not be allowed to reopen next week, officials said.

Publicans have claimed the industry has endured the longest lockdown in the EU during the last five months.

State experts tracking the spread of the disease said in one pub-restaurant recently there were 26 cases, leading to a further 10 incidences in another workplace.

The statistician advising the Government, Professor Philip Nolan, said: “We cannot have a national party in two or three weeks’ time.”

The Republic’s acting chief medical officer also recommended maintaining restrictions on locked-down County Kildare.

The coronavirus’ spread has changed nationally from a small number of large clusters to around 250 outbreaks in private households due to the normal interaction between families, officials tracking the disease said.

A total of 392 clusters are being monitored by health officials.

The reproductive rate of the virus is at between 1 and 1.2.

Please retweet and share this really excellent service from @ServiceCovid19, providing back to school messages about #COVID19 in over 30 languages for children and parents #holdfirm https://t.co/78MW3afzXw — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) August 27, 2020

Professor Nolan added: “For the long haul we are going to have to enjoy ourselves in small groups, carefully distancing ourselves from other small groups.

“We in the community need to starve this virus of opportunities to transmit.”

Another 93 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team said.

No further deaths were reported.

The country’s infection rate is running at 33 per every 100,000 people.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there had been a “small but significant” increase in numbers admitted to hospital.

The positivity rate, the proportion of tests which come back affirmative for Covid-19, has also increased.

Dr Glynn said: “There has been a very significant growth in case numbers.

“They were growing rapidly in early August, much more slowly now but still growing.”

Only pubs which serve substantial meals are able to open at present, with strict social distancing measures in place.

The acting chief medical officer added: “We felt that we were not in a position to open pubs at this point but we will keep it under review.”

Pubs that serve food comprise 40% of the country’s hostelries.

The remaining 60% of bars have remained closed for more than five months.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) represents more than 14,000 drinks and hospitality businesses.

Chairwoman Rosemary Garth said: “The drinks and hospitality industry needs support now, otherwise we risk permanently losing hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs, just as we did in the 2008 recession.”

Dr John Cuddihy, director at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said one restaurant tracked recently had 19 Covid-19 cases.

Another outbreak involved six cases in a sports club followed by transmission at an associated social gathering to 19 others.

At a retailer seven cases were recorded, including some staff who worked while symptomatic, public health officials noted.

Dr Glynn warned if infections spread then so too would admissions to hospital.

“We are not contemplating a national lockdown as things stand,” he said.

“We hope we don’t get back to a situation like that but the power to prevent that is in each of our hands over the coming days.”

Dublin has seen 564 cases over the last 14 days, Kildare 329.

The acting chief medical officer said the situation in the Midlands county has not improved or stabilised to the extent needed to ease restrictions.

“It still has the highest 14 and seven-day incidence in the country.

“It is too early to relax the measures.”

Kildare’s chamber of commerce expressed disappointment.

Chief executive Allan Shine said: We are urging at a very minimum that Government must lift the restrictions imposed on cafes, restaurants and pubs serving food and realign those businesses with the rest of the country.

“Many businesses here are at breaking point and at the point of closure, many employees have lost their jobs, cash flow has completely dried up, bank moratoriums can no longer be extended and creditors are getting impatient.”

