Charity urges Government to set annual targets to end homelessness

Homeless charity Focus Ireland has called on the Government to move away from polices that manage homelessness towards ending it.

At the release of its annual report, the charity also urged the Government to set and publish annual targets to end homelessness by the end of the decade.

In its report, Focus Ireland said that it helped a record number of 1,829 households to avoid homelessness or find a secure home.

The charity said that more than 1,359 households were supported to settle into a new home and a further 470 households were supported in keeping their homes.

Focus Ireland said it also ensured 880 families were supported out of homelessness and nearly 3,300 children were supported across its services.

The charity’s founder and life president, Sister Stanislaus Kennedy, urged the Department of Housing to set annual targets to meet its pledge.

Sister Kennedy added: “Focus Ireland has worked more closely than ever with statutory bodies and with other partners to protect homeless people during Covid.

“There are no positives from pandemics but we can learn some lessons and one lesson is, we have seen what happens when the Government and the people work together for a common cause.

“We believe that the very same thing can happen with regard to homelessness, and it’s when the government and the people work together to end homelessness.”

This goal of ending homelessness can sometimes be dismissed as naive and of course we recognise that there's still so much to do to achieve this Pat Dennigan

The charity said that publishing targets would show the impact of the Government’s plan to eliminate homelessness by the end of the decade.

There are almost 8,500 people homeless in Ireland, with around 2,300 children without a home.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said the belief that homelessness can end is core to their charity.

“We know that the skilled and dedicated work of our own frontline services must be underpinned by effective public policies on housing and social services,” Mr Dennigan added.

Khaled Gsis lived in emergency accommodation for four years with his wife and four children before they finally found a home.



“This goal of ending homelessness can sometimes be dismissed as naive and of course we recognise that there’s still so much to do to achieve this.

“We know that there will always be nights when someone needs shelter but we believe that all policies and services need to start moving away from managing it towards ending it.

“This goal cannot be achieved easily or soon, nor can it be achieved by Focus Ireland alone.”

He said that the Focus Ireland team served more than 82,000 pot takeaway meals in 2020.

“One of the remarkable features of the response to the pandemic was the renewed sense of collaboration and teamwork between NGOs (non-government organisations), local authorities and health services,” Mr Dennigan added.

“Solutions were found for previously intractable problems; red tape was cut and access to housing and safer emergency accommodation was fast-tracked.

“Together we ensured that fewer people who were homeless in Dublin suffered fewer deaths from Covid-19 than in almost any other major city.”

Service user Khaled Gsis lived in emergency accommodation for four years with his wife and four children before they finally found a home through Focus Ireland.

He left Libya over safety fears and moved to Ireland. The family were housed in emergency accommodation and moved from one hotel to another every day.

“As a family, we were housed in one room and you can imagine that, a family packed in one room with children already in school,” Mr Gsis said.

“For a child who does not speak English and has to go to school, the burden was too much.

“The challenges were really, really overwhelming because they were expected to do well in their academic studies, they were expected to learn English, to integrate and make friends and that cannot be done when you are homeless.

Focus Island ended all this hardship by providing this accommodation and they gave us our confidence back and we gained life again Khaled Gsis

“It was also difficult for my wife, a mother who had to look after her children, care for the family and at the same time learn English and integrate into society.

“The challenges were really, really too much. But these challenges and this hardship came to an end in the year 2020 when we were housed by Focus Ireland, and we were given a nice house in a really nice area.

“The children got their confidence back and they started doing really well. They picked up the language really quickly and as we speak, three of them are in college and one of them is working.

“Focus Island ended all this hardship by providing this accommodation and they gave us our confidence back and we gained life again.”

The key findings of the charity’s annual report included:

– More than 1,359 households were supported to settle into a new home or supported on a pathway towards sustaining an exit.

– More than 470 households were supported to keep their homes.

– 12,300 people engaged with Focus Ireland services.

– 430 young people were supported by Focus Ireland youth and aftercare services.

– 275 adults were supported through Focus Ireland’s Preparation for Education Training and Employment programme.

– More than 6,800 people were provided with advice and information.