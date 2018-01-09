Charities collaborate for brain cancer research

Scotland-based Worldwide Cancer Research has teamed up with The Brain Tumour Charity to finance studies in Ireland and Australia.

Both charities have committed an equal share of almost £340,000 to the "unique" project. The two organisations have awarded a total of £119,000 to Dr Lee Wong and her team at Monash University in Australia to search for weaknesses in brain tumours so that new treatments can be developed.

In addition, £218,000 has been awarded to Professor Adrian Bracken at Trinity College Dublin to study a rare but highly-aggressive childhood brain cancer known as DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma). Worldwide Cancer Research said that work looking into rare cancers is far behind in comparison to other types, meaning outcomes for patients with those cancers can often be much worse.

Jennifer Stewart, from East Lothian, whose eight-year-old son Luke was diagnosed with DIPG a year ago, welcomed the funding announcement. She said: "There has been no progress towards a cure for DIPG for more than 50 years. This has to change. No child should suffer like those who are diagnosed with DIPG."

Dr Helen Rippon, chief executive of Worldwide Cancer Research, said: "The fantastic partnership we have formed with The Brain Tumour Charity means we have been able to support two international research projects that are vital to advance treatments for brain cancer. "This is the first time both charities have joined forces to help fund cancer research and the combined support means that research projects are able to be completed that might otherwise have been missed."

Sarah Lindsell, chief executive of The Brain Tumour Charity, said: "Brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other type of cancer and reduce life expectancy by 20 years on average - more than any other cancer.

"We are absolutely committed to changing that through our strategy to double survival and halve the harm caused by brain tumours. Collaboration is key to reaching those goals."

