Changes to public health restrictions

Ireland has announced a phased easing of its Covid-19 public health restrictions.

The Government said its “cautious approach” will continue until a substantial level of vaccination has been achieved and society can be reopened more widely.

People are urged to stay local and to continue to choose outdoor options over indoor where possible.

– From today:

Two people who have been fully vaccinated can meet indoors.

– From April 12:

All remaining students will return to school.

Two households can meet up outdoors for social purposes not including private gardens.

The 5km travel limit will be relaxed to allow people travel within their own county or within 20km of their home if crossing county boundaries.

Construction of residential properties can resume as well as early learning and childcare childcare projects.

– From April 19:

High-level sport will return including senior inter-county GAA training to facilitate return of the National League in May.

Training for certain high performing athletes approved by Sport Ireland will be allowed to resume.

– From April 26(subject to the public health situation):

Golf courses and tennis courts can reopen.

Zoos, open pet farms and heritage sites can reopen, but not amusement parks.

Underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 can recommence for all exercise activities that can be delivered outdoors including dance.

The number of mourners allowed to attend funerals will increase to 25 on compassionate grounds.

– From May 4 the following areas will be under consideration:

Full reopening of construction activity.

Phased return of non-essential retail commencing with click and collect and outdoor retail i.e. garden centres/nurseries.

The resumption of hairdressers, barbers, salons and other personal services on a staggered basis.

The reopening of museums, galleries and libraries

Recommencement of religious services on a staggered basis

