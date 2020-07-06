Cars, designer goods and cash seized in major operation targeting criminal gangs

Some of the cash seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Co Longford on Monday.Picture supplied by An Garda Siochana.

More than 10 cars, caravans, cash and designer handbags and shoes have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) during an investigation targeted criminal gangs.

Sixteen properties were searched, including 12 residential premises, three commercial premises and one professional premises in Co Longford.

The CAB investigation is focused on an organised criminal group based in Longford which is suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs, intimidation and extortion of money.

Among the items seized included 110,000 euro in cash, £14,000, as well as three caravans, 11 vehicles including a Mercedes, Skoda Kodiaq, Isuzu D-Max, Ford Ranger, Toyota Landcruiser and assorted light commercial vehicles

Other items included three power washers, two Rolex and one Tag Heuer watch as well as designer handbags and footwear.

Financial accounts with more than 80,000 euro were frozen under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

Gardai said the criminal gang targeted in Monday’s search operation is heavily involved in the ongoing feud in the Longford area and a number of members of the gang have been before the courts in relation to criminal incidents emanating from this feud.

Gardai also said that this gang has amassed a large property portfolio as a result of the proceeds of its involvement in criminal activity.

Monday’s search operation comes as a result of ongoing liaison between the CAB and local gardai in Longford.

It also involved a large-scale multi-agency operation.

PA Media