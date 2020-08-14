Carroll Cuisine to reopen operations following Covid-19 outbreak

A meat factory in Co Offaly has announced it is reopening after a recent cluster of Covid-19 cases.

Bosses at Carroll Cuisine said it will be resuming operations at the Tullamore plant in a phased basis over the coming week.

It comes after the temporary suspension of operations at the plant on Monday while the Health Service Executive processed the employees’ Covid-19 tests.

Nine employees at the facility had tested positive for the disease.

Carroll Cuisine said 210 out of its 330 staff were tested last weekend and all of the results had come back negative.

In a statement, the company said: “The Health Service Executive and the Health and Safety Authority have reviewed and approved the extensive measures we have in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“They have confirmed to us that we have all necessary processes in place to allow for a reopening of our facility.

“This comes after we temporarily suspended our operations last Monday while we waited for the results of coronavirus tests by the HSE. All of these tests came back negative.”

It said measures being implemented at the plant include staff being separated into production pods and teams, staggered working hours and regular deep cleaning of the facilities.

PA Media