Carphone Warehouse closes all Irish stores with loss of almost 500 jobs

A woman looks through the door of a shur Carphone Warehouse store in Naas, Co Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)

Carphone Warehouse is to shut 81 stores in the Republic of Ireland, with the loss of almost 500 jobs.

Dixons Carphone confirmed on Wednesday that it will close 69 of its standalone stores and 12 stores within outlets.

Staff were informed about the closures, the company said.

Carphone Warehouse said that customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices.

Carphone Warehouse said that customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices.

It added that customers are replacing their handsets less often and are buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles.

In a statement, the company said: “Although these changes in behaviour were anticipated, they were expected to occur over a longer period of time.

“However, the change in shopping behaviours has been accelerated by the pandemic.

“Carphone Warehouse Ireland colleagues have worked hard to make Carphone Warehouse Ireland a success and have been the driving force behind its well-earned reputation for excellent customer service and support.

“This difficult decision is no reflection on their commitment, dedication, and professionalism.”

A sign on the door of a store in Naas, Co Kildare, announces that it has shut (Niall Carson/PA)

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the news will come as a “major blow” to Carphone Warehouse employees and their families after an “incredibly difficult year”.

“My thoughts are with them receiving this news today and I want them to know that the Government will make all necessary State assistance available to the workers,” the Minister for Enterprise added.

“The Minister for Social Protection (Heather Humphreys) is aware of the situation and we will work across Government, to help them find new employment, education and training opportunities as soon as possible.

“I know many high street retailers have been under pressure for some time now, as consumers move online – a shift which has been accelerated by the pandemic and I understand that this has contributed to the Carphone Warehouse’s decision today.

“Government is working in a coordinated way, through the Retail Forum, and has committed unprecedented levels of financial aid to support retail businesses through these exceptionally difficult times and will continue to do so.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the news will come as a "major blow" to Carphone Warehouse employees and their families after an "incredibly difficult year".

Labour enterprise and education spokesperson, Aodhan O Riordain, called on Government to engage with staff and unions affected by today’s announcement.

Mr O Riordain said: “Today my thoughts are with the staff and families affected by Carphone Warehouse’s decision.

“This is a huge blow for the staff. There is no good time to lose your job but in a labour landscape with record unemployment figures, the timing of this decision could not be worse.

“The immediate focus should be to support the employees who are going to lose their jobs.

“Government must intervene and ensure that there are education and training opportunities for the workers affected.”

