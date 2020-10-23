| 8°C Dublin

Cannabis worth seven million euro found in container at Dublin Port

Three men have been arrested.

The drugs were seized at Dublin Port (An Garda Siochana/PA) Expand

Close

The drugs were seized at Dublin Port (An Garda Siochana/PA)

The drugs were seized at Dublin Port (An Garda Siochana/PA)

The drugs were seized at Dublin Port (An Garda Siochana/PA)

By David Young, PA

Drugs worth an estimated seven million euro have been found in a shipping container that arrived in Dublin from Spain.

A joint operation involving Revenue customs officers and gardai from the national drugs and organised crime bureau resulted in the seizure of 352kg of herbal cannabis from the container at Dublin Port.

Three men, aged 31, 47 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences and taking to Garda stations across Dublin for questioning. Searches continued through Friday afternoon.

The operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting the illegal activities of organised crime groups.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Revenue or the Garda.

PA Media