Cannabis seized during searches in Galway

Cannabis plants seized by Irish police following a planned search of a residence in planned search of a residence in Aughrim (Gardai/PA)

Irish police have seized cannabis plants and herb following two searches in Co Galway.

On Saturday, as part of Operation Tara, Gardai attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit carried out a planned search of a residence in Aughrim.

Police seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value of 146,000 euro along with 20,000 euro worth of cannabis herb which will now be sent for analysis.

Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation and are currently detained at Galway Garda station.

Meanwhile, police carried out a separate search at a residence in Ballinasloe on Saturday.

During the course of this search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of 35,000 euro was seized as well as 7,510 euro in cash. Cannabis jellies were also seized.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this seizure.

He was released on Saturday without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Gardai spokesman said investigations into both incidents are ongoing.