Camogie player dies in Co Galway

The woman who died was in her early 20s (Brian Lawless/PA)

A camogie player has died after an incident during a match in Co Galway.

The woman, who was in her early 20s, was taken to University Hospital Galway after being injured in a GAA game in Ardrahan on Monday.

She died later in hospital.

It is believed she had been involved in an incident while playing for her local Athenry team against Ardrahan.

Albert Dolan, a Fianna Fail councillor in the Athenry area, said the entire community was thinking about the “tragic” incident.

He said: “The community here is shocked and devastated that such a young life was lost far too soon.

“I think the whole community wants to express their sympathies to the family.”

He said that thoughts were also with the players involved in the match.

A garda spokesman confirmed that they were called to an incident in Ardrahan.

“A woman was later taken to University Hospital Galway,” the spokesman said.