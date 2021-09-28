Calls for Inner City Helping Homeless to be dissolved ‘as quickly as possible’

Investigations are continuing into allegations of sexual assault made against Anthony Flynn (Brian Lawless/PA)

The lead body overlooking homelessness services in Dublin has called for the charity Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) to be dissolved “as quickly as possible”.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has said it is “absolutely shocked” by recent allegations of sexual abuse related to ICHH.

Investigations are continuing into allegations of sexual assault made against Anthony Flynn, the former founder and chief executive of the charity.

The 34-year-old Dublin councillor was found dead at his home in East Wall last month.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DRHE said they were “absolutely shocked by reports of very serious allegations relating to the organisation”.

“We are particularly distressed that some of our most vulnerable citizens may have been subjected to serious sexual abuse while seeking support and assistance for their homeless situation,” the statement said.

“Our main concern is for those affected by the reports circulating in recent weeks, and we are advising anybody who has been a victim of such a crime to report it directly to the Gardai.”

The DRHE is provided by Dublin City Council as the lead statutory local authority in the response to homelessness in Dublin.

The statement added: “The DRHE is now strongly of the view that the organisation/charity Inner City Helping Homeless should be dissolved/wound up in an orderly way and as quickly as possible.

“Any remaining services provided by ICHH can easily be transitioned into other service providers and the DRHE can assist in that process.”

The body has also welcomed comments by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, after he announced a review of Garda vetting procedures for the homelessness sector.

Speaking last Friday, Mr Harris said: “There are strict criteria as to who can be vetted and who aren’t vetted then.

“In light of this incident, we’ll obviously have to review that because one can regard that the homeless are particularly vulnerable and that then may be an area that needs resolution.”

The statement said: “The DRHE is strongly of the view that greater regulation, vetting and scrutiny is required for organisations/charities that set themselves up as service providers for homeless persons, including the provision of on-street food services.

“Several such organisations not funded by the DRHE have come into existence in recent years and the DRHE and our partner agencies will be endeavouring in the coming months to bring the necessary expanded scrutiny and regulation to all such organisations.”

The DRHE said it was not referring to larger, more established charities it has already partnered with or funded.

“While we do contract a range of homeless service NGOs to provide certain specialist services for the DRHE, ICHH was not a provider of services for us and received no funding from us,” the statement said.

The DRHE commended the former chairman of ICHH, David Hall, for his report into the allegations of sexual abuse, and called for it to be published soon.

They also called for the outcome of Garda investigations to be made public in due course.

The DRHE has also urged anyone who was a victim of such crimes to report it to Gardai.

The DRHE and the HSE have arranged for a professional advice and support service and appointments can be arranged by contacting 087 3266630 between 10am and 4pm each day.

Their outreach service, the Dublin Simon Community, and the Housing First Intake Team, operated by the Peter McVerry Trust, will also advise homeless people of this service as they engage with them.