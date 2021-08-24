Calls for Electric Picnic to proceed as CMO says he has ‘no concerns’

Elbow perform on the main stage of the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally (PA)

The chief medical officer has said he would have no concerns over an event like Electric Picnic going ahead if it is restricted to vaccinated people.

The festival organisers have now called on Laois County Council to “immediately reverse” its decision to deny a licence for the event.

The local authority denied the festival licence on the basis of “the most up-to-date public health advice made available”, it said in a statement earlier this month.

But speaking on Tuesday, CMO Dr Tony Holohan said he would not have a “major concern” from a public health perspective about large scale outdoor events, such as the Electric Picnic, proceeding with only those who are fully vaccinated attending.

Expand Close Dr Tony Holohan has said he would not have ‘major concerns’ about events like Electric Picnic going ahead for fully vaccinated people (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Tony Holohan has said he would not have ‘major concerns’ about events like Electric Picnic going ahead for fully vaccinated people (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said: “We wouldn’t have a concern, from a public health point of view, to express about an event that happened that was confined to vaccinated people.

“We are in a slightly different position than when we would have considered some of these things earlier in the year, in the level of disease that we have in the population.

“We now have vaccinated people with the disease, who are symptomatic and are capable of transmitting this disease to other people.

“But the risk of a vaccinated person transmitting the disease and it being picked up by another vaccinated person, although they exist, they’re very, very small.

“So we wouldn’t have a major concern to express in public health terms about that, if it can be achieved.”

Melvin Benn, of Festival Republic – the promoters behind Electric Picnic, has called for the festival to proceed.

He said: “We are asking Laois County Council to immediately reverse the decision it took to refuse the licence and grant it immediately, in line with the CMO’s conditions: that everyone attending should be vaccinated, exactly as we said a month ago.

“What a springboard to the future this could be. Change the decision Laois County Council and let’s have the Picnic. Tell us tomorrow and we are on our way.”

Stakeholders in the live entertainment sector were critical of the fact that the All Ireland hurling final on Sunday was attended by 40,000 fans, without testing or a requirement for proof of vaccination.

On Tuesday, Dr Holohan said unvaccinated people should not attend the upcoming All Ireland football finals.

“As an unvaccinated person, it’s really not a responsible place to be” he said.

Expand Close Crowds in the Electric Area on day three of the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crowds in the Electric Area on day three of the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois (Niall Carson/PA)

Culture Minister Catherine Martin was to meet with stakeholders on Wednesday, but this has now been moved to Monday, to allow the Taoiseach and the Tanaiste to attend.

At a similar meeting last week, the minister voiced her “disappointment” that her plan to reopen the sector was not approved by Cabinet.

A source who attended last week’s meeting said: “The minister said she wrote to the three party leaders two weeks ago expressing her deep concern for the industry and unhappiness with the pace of reopening and disparity between sport and music events.

“She gave them a road map with dates to be considered at the Cabinet Covid sub-committee on August 6.”

Ms Martin was said to be “disappointed it wasn’t approved”.

Ms Martin met with the Taoiseach on Tuesday to discuss the forthcoming road map for reopening society, set to be published on August 31.

The road map will include guidelines for the live entertainment and arts sector.

“It was agreed that a meeting with industry stakeholders will take place next Monday, attended by both the Taoiseach and Tanaiste,” a Government statement said.

“This will follow the latest Nphet advice and the deliberations of a Covid sub-committee this Friday, which Minister Martin will attend.”