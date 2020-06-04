Call for Government to publish plan to reopen healthcare services

Labour leader Alan Kelly has called for the Government to publish a plan to reopen non-Covid-19 healthcare services (Cate McCurry/PA)

He said there is growing concern over the impact on people’s health as many vital services remain closed to patients.

Health experts have said there is a risk of a jump in secondary deaths if some life-saving services are not reopened.

Speaking outside Leinster House, Mr Kelly said he wants the Government to publish a clear plan to reopen the healthcare service.

“The plan is late. It was promised on two different occasions but we still haven’t got it and this is a significant worry because of non-Covid preventable deaths and the whole issue of service provision for people is a real concern to us,” he said.

âWhere is the plan to reopen the health service? We have been promised this for weeks@Antcon7062 conservatively predicted this week that we will have 1 million people on waiting lists.



The decision to not use the private hospitals to reopen health services was a political oneâ pic.twitter.com/XdgrHtuFvE — The Labour Party (@labour) June 4, 2020

“We have no screening, mental health services, people with intellectual abilities, community services, electives – the build up is huge.

“We are now looking at a waiting list of over one million people. We are in a very unusual situation, however a decision was made this week to end the private hospital deal and allow for the fact we are going to have such a huge backlog in people’s treatment.

“One of the five things Government is monitoring is morbidity and mortality.

“There is no cancer screening. How many people want to lose their lives?”

He said there will be “huge backlogs” and called for the Taoiseach to find a model for the plan.

“People are really regressing,” he added.

“I presume (the plan) is all being worked through as regards to how we can get there. But the real issue now is that it has not been published and I’m really worried about why there is this delay.

“Is it because there has been a lack of change in relation to public health advice regards the two metres versus one metre?”

Last month the head of the Health Service Executive said that reducing the physical-distancing policy to one metre would give health officials “significant extra capacity” to manage ill patients and emergency departments.

Paul Reid said the current expert advice of keeping the public two metres apart has created “significant implications” for capacity across the State’s health facilities.

PA Media