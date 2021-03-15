Call for common approach to tackling sexual violence in third-level institutions

A common approach to preventing and responding to sexual violence and harassment in third-level institutions is needed, a new report has said.

Investigations into complaints of sexual violence in third-level institutions must be “independent, trauma informed and fair to all parties”, according to the report on Promoting Consent and Preventing Sexual Violence (Propel).

The report by the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) has called for further funding, increased resources and robust trusted policies across higher level institutions.

It calls for sector-wide guidance on the subject, including identifiers of sexual misconduct, categories of offences and appropriate sanctions across institutions.

The report says: “The sharing of practical information will be helpful as institutions move en masse to introduce new policies and procedures.

“As work in this area develops and staff take on formal roles in responding to disclosures, it will be advisable to develop a peer-support network across institutions.

“Developing such a peer-support network will be particularly valuable for those whose roles will entail receiving disclosures, recognising the emotionally distressing and/or ‘triggering’ nature of such work.

“Those who receive disclosures will require both emotional and professional support.”

The report calls for significant further funding to be made available in the area of sexual misconduct management, both at a national level and institutional level.

It recommends the creation of new posts such as a “sexual misconduct prevention and response manager” in institutions, to be supported at a national level by a sectoral representative and a panel of trained investigators.

Training for staff and students is identified as a key priority for institutions, along with increased visibility of supports, services, and communications in this area across institutions.

We all know that sexual violence and harassment is not confined to higher education but, instead, affects every part of society Orla O'Connor, National Women's Council of Ireland

THEA policy analyst and author of the report, Dr Eavan O’Brien said: “Rather than the end, this report is just the beginning.

“Sexual violence and harassment are generally related to power.

“We must examine structural inequities that are the drivers of unacceptable behaviour and that set the conditions for abuse of power.

“This includes challenging and dismantling sexism, racism, ableism, and discrimination based on gender identity, expression, and sexual orientation.

“We must also recognise, as a society, that we will be more successful in eradicating these behaviours if we educate and raise awareness of sexual consent at primary and post-primary levels.”

Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland said: “Institutions cannot end sexual harassment and violence in isolation – they need to work in close collaboration.

“The National Advisory Committee, led by the National Women’s Council, is but one example of how this can be achieved, and the Propel project is another.

“We all know that sexual violence and harassment is not confined to higher education but, instead, affects every part of society.

“However, we also know and recognise that higher education institutions are uniquely placed to address this harmful behaviour.”

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said: “This will significantly assist all higher education institutions in preventing and responding to sexual violence and harassment.

“I particularly appreciate the recommendation that, in such work, institutions must seek to be inclusive, particularly towards students and staff who may be especially vulnerable to sexual violence and harassment.

“I also recognise the fact that sexual harassment and sexual violence are societal problems that require an ‘all of society’ approach.

“To that end, we need to look closely at how ‘consent’ is talked about with younger people, from childhood onwards.

“It is never too early to learn about respect.”

The in-depth report involved extensive consultations with stakeholders, including survivors groups, Rape Crisis Centres and the National Women’s Council of Ireland.

Traditional universities including Maynooth, NUI Galway, University College Cork and University College Dublin have also participated, as have the Higher Education Authority and the Department of Further Education.

