Cabinet to discuss new Covid-19 proposals

Ministers are expected to advise parents to limit the amount of indoor mixing among children outside school (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Cabinet will meet later to discuss proposed new measures designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as the emergence of the new Omicron variant prompts concern worldwide, while health officials in Ireland warn that coronavirus rates remain too high.

Ministers are expected to advise parents to limit the amount of socialising among children outside school.

They will also discuss whether to introduce a new testing regime for international travellers to tackle and delay the spread of the new variant.

"This wave of infection is driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant of #COVID19. We know that the news of the Omicron variant is causing some concern. However, we also know how to break the chains of transmission of COVID-19.#LayerUp #ForUsAll — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) November 29, 2021

New recommendations on mask-wearing for children are also on the agenda.

On his way into Cabinet on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin urged people to follow the public health advice.

“Vigilance is important. I want to thank the people for the degree to which they have moderated behaviour while in terms of socialisation.

“That is the message for the next number of weeks.

“All of us would continue to moderate and reduce our socialisation in a sensible way to get the overall numbers down and turn the curve of this Delta wave.”

Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met party leaders on Monday to discuss the latest Covid situation in Ireland.

Remember the simple steps you can take to keep both you and the people you meet with safe:



• wear a mask correctly

• meet outside if possible

• avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces

• practise good hand and respiratory hygiene#LayerUp #ForUsAll — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) November 29, 2021

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Monday that it is “likely” the new Omicron variant is now in Ireland and there are already some suspected cases.

A further 4,607 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Monday.

According to the latest figures, there are 579 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 115 are in intensive care.

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 4,607* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 579 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 115 are in ICU.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) November 29, 2021

On Tuesday morning, the Children’s Ombudsman, Dr Niall Muldoon, said any restrictions on children must be “appropriate and proportionate”.

“Children have never been found wanting in doing what’s asked of them in relation to this crisis,” he said.

“But it’s been extremely stressful for children over the last 18 months, nearly two years.”

He said it will be the second Christmas that children are being asked to avoid parties and their friends.

“That is developmentally important for children, that they meet people outside the school setting,” Dr Muldoon told RTE radio.

“However, we still have to balance that with making sure we keep the schools open.”