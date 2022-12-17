Cabinet reshuffle: the details

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has named his Cabinet after the handover of power.

The Fine Gael leader and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin switched roles on Saturday as planned under the programme for government.

Here is the Cabinet as announced by Mr Varadkar:

– Micheal Martin: Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister and Defence Minister.

– Eamon Ryan: Environment Minister (unchanged)

– Michael McGrath: Finance

– Paschal Donohoe: Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform:

– Simon Coveney: Enterprise Minister

– Norma Foley: Education Minister (unchanged)

– Catherine Martin: Tourism Minister (unchanged)

– Darragh O’Brien: Housing Minister (unchanged)

– Heather Humphreys: Social Protection Minister (unchanged)

– Charlie McConalogue: Agriculture Minister (unchanged)

– Roderic O’Gorman: Children’s Minister (unchanged)

– Stephen Donnelly: Health Minister (unchanged)

– Simon Harris: Further and Higher Education (unchanged) and acting Justice Minister

– Helen McEntee: Justice Minister (unchanged). She is anticipated to return to the justice ministry when she returns from maternity leave next summer.

– Hildergarde Naughton: Minister of State in the Department of the Taoiseach as Government Chief Whip.

– Jack Chambers: Minister for International & Road Transport & Logistics at the Department of Transport, as well as Minister for Postal Policy at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

– Senator Pippa Hackett: Minister for Land Use and BioDiversity at the Department of Agriculture.

– Rossa Fanning SC has been appointed as Attorney General.