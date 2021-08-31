Cabinet agrees plans for easing final Covid restrictions

People walk past Dublin based artist Asbestos’ latest in his series of mask portraits, the mural in Dublin’s city centre is titled ‘Protect Us’ and highlights the need for wearing of protective masks in the effort to control the spread of Covid-19 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Government will agree a “realistic, sustainable and safe” re-opening plan.

Government ministers met on Tuesday afternoon to consider proposals agreed by the Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee that will see the majority of all restrictions lifted by the end of October.

Cabinet assessed the plan to remove most of the Covid-19 restrictions over the next seven weeks.

We have to find a way of re-opening that is realistic, sustainable and safe Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

Mr Donnelly said that while Ireland’s vaccination programme has been a major success, the country’s high rates of Covid-19 – among the highest in the EU – are a cause for concern.

“We have to find a way of re-opening that is realistic, sustainable and safe. That is the balance I believe we’ll be discussing at Cabinet,” he told reporters at Dublin Castle.

The health minister indicated that the meeting will deliver good news on communion and confirmation ceremonies, as well as for the live music and entertainment industry.

Government ministers have in recent days indicated that the public could look forward to a significant easing of restrictions across September and October.

The plans are subject to 90% of the population being fully vaccinated and the cases and incidence of the virus being at a manageable rate.

The timetable will see workers returning to offices on a phased basis from September 20.

The Cabinet also signed off on plans that will see the numbers permitted to attend outdoor sports events increase from September 6.

It is expected that also from September 6, restrictions on indoor venues will be eased – with larger crowds permitted.

Indoor venues will be able to use up to 60% of capacity when holding events for people who are double jabbed. For outdoor events, 75% of capacity will be available for vaccinated individuals.

Live music at weddings and pubs is also set to return from Monday.

The Cabinet also discussed the holding of a pilot nightclub event.

The Government’s plan is to gradually phase out the majority of restrictions over the next two months, as more of the population becomes fully vaccinated.

Mr Donnelly said: “We’re looking at removing the restrictions in place while still maintaining some of the public health measures.”

Cabinet also discussed whether the ‘two-metre rule’ would be among that public advice that remains into the future.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan on Tuesday rejected the suggestion that the sight of busy public transport, once full capacity returns, will signal the end of the pandemic.

“It sends a message that we will be coming back to colleges, offices. We also need to keep our masks on,” he said.

He indicated that the Covid-19 regulations and legislation will be allowed to lapse and be phased out in the coming months, if the pandemic remains under control.

“We’re going towards removing all restrictions, but replacing it with personal responsibility,” Mr Ryan said.

He indicated that that may include removing requirements for the hospitality sector to close at 11.30pm.

The easing of restrictions will coincide with the phasing out of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Thousands of recipients will transition to the Jobseekers’ Allowance from next Tuesday.

Sinn Fein’s spokesman on health, David Cullinane, said he hopes the plan will be “holistic” and will set out “in clear terms” the plan for lifting restrictions.

“I want to mention the sacrifices people have made over the last 18 months. It’s because of those sacrifices and that the vast majority of citizens have abided by the public measures, as well as the phenomenal uptake in the vaccine rollout, has put on us in a very strong position to be able to ease restrictions.

“I think credit has to go to communities and society and those on the front line.

“They deserve tremendous credit.”

Another 1,382 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

As of 8am on Monday, there were 355 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 54 in intensive care.