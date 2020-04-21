Businesses urged to start planning for comeback after Covid-19 restrictions lift

Businesses should start to plan how they will come back when Covid-19 restrictions lift, a minister has said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will also meet on Tuesday to discuss options aimed at easing restrictions which are due to expire on May 5.

However, Ireland’s chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, has cautioned that there will not be a significant lifting of restrictions and warned against complacency among the general public.

It comes as 77 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed on Monday – the highest number of deaths in the Republic to date. It brings the total number of deaths to 687.

Speaking to Ireland AM, Heather Humphreys said businesses should make preparations for reopening.

The business minister said: “What we want businesses to do in the meantime is to think about coming back and to plan for it.

“The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) have drawn up a number of guidelines for retailers on how to manage social distancing and what they need to do. There are also guidelines for manufacturing companies.

“I would suggest that they contact the NSAI, find out the information and start to plan to come back.”

Health minister Simon Harris is to meet with Nursing Homes Ireland on Tuesday to discuss the situation regarding Covid-19 in nursing homes and other residential settings.

PA Media