Business chiefs warn Martin over ‘significant concern’ on Covid-19 restrictions

Hundreds of business leaders have written to Taoiseach Micheal Martin to express “significant concern” about the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

In an open letter, 12 trade associations and 429 businesses said Ireland’s Covid-19 health measures restrict economic activity to a “much greater extent” than any other country in Europe.

They said the measures include full or partial closures of non-food pubs, and “much harsher” international travel restrictions than European neighbours.

The current Irish approach risks not just short term, but long-lasting and irreparable damage to the economy and Irish society Joint letter to Micheal Martin

The letter is co-signed by 216 hotels, 115 pubs and bars, 52 companies from the event sector or the drinks and hospitality supply sector, 19 alcoholic drinks suppliers, 27 food and non-drinks suppliers and 12 trade associations.

The companies, which together employ thousands of people, said their business reaches well beyond those who are directly employed.

The letter also said that many businesses in the experience economy are being constrained disproportionately.

“Alongside the enormous impact for the businesses in question, the consequences of overly restrictive measures will reach deep into the Irish economy,” the letter said.

“The current Irish approach risks not just short term, but long-lasting and irreparable damage to the economy and Irish society.”

The experience sector contributes 4.5 billion euro in wages, salaries and employment taxes every year.

More than 330,000 people are either employed directly or supported by demand from the sector.

The letter urged the Government to look at best practice internationally and to countries that have managed to keep their experience economy sector open while also taking clear and targeted approaches to controlling the spread of the disease in communities.

It also called for more targeted measures and support for the sectors most impacted by Covid-19 and its restrictions.

The letter was signed by the Event Industry Association of Ireland, Ibec, Food Drink Ireland, the Restaurants Association of Ireland, and Vintners Federation of Ireland, among many others.

