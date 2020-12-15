Brian Stanley ‘truly sorry’ for controversial IRA tweet

Sinn Fein TD and Public Accounts Committee chairman Brian Stanley said he is “truly sorry” for the hurt and anger he caused by posting a controversial tweet.

The Sinn Fein TD posted a tweet last month in which he appeared to glorify historical killings of British soldiers by the IRA.

Mr Stanley has also faced criticism for a 2017 tweet he sent that appeared to comment on the sexuality of Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

He made a statement to the Dail on Tuesday about the two social media posts.

Mr Stanley said he accepts the tweet, in which he appeared to glorify historical killings of British soldiers by the IRA, caused hurt and anger.

In a statement to the Dail, Mr Stanley said: “As we now advance reconciliation in our country we need to be able to talk about the past in a way that doesn’t cause deep division.

Words can do that and my words did that, and for that I am truly sorry. Brian Stanley

“We must be sensitive in how we talk about the past, and respectful that the views that others hold about the past may be different.

“I accept that my tweet regarding the ambushes at Kilmicheal and in Narrow Water was insensitive and it caused hurt and anger.

“Words can do that and my words did that, and for that I am truly sorry.”

The second tweet, which he posted following the election of Mr Varadkar as party leader, was widely criticised.

Mr Stanley added: “The impending election as Taoiseach as someone who was gay was rightly highlighted at the time as a sign of the progress that we have made as a country and as a State.

“The point I was trying to make was, that’s great, but let’s also focus on advancing workers’ rights and the rights of people with no income and economic justice and issues such as a living wage, which we don’t have yet in this country.”

He said he accepts he did not articulate the point in a good way, adding that the tweet was open to different interpretations.

He said he tried to contact the Tanaiste to apologise to him and said he will try again following the statement.

I have made no public comment on the Brian Stanley tweets but listening to Mary Lou McDonald this morning equivocating & justifying glorification of violence, latent homophobia & internal party intimidation is truly nauseating. This is not the kind of change Ireland needs, ever. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) December 7, 2020

The Laois-Offaly TD described homophobia as “abhorrent”, adding that he “deplores” prejudice of any kind.

“I realise that many people who have read my tweets don’t know me personally, they don’t know my record, they don’t know my stance on issues,” he told the Dail.

“My record is not a defence nor does it take away from any hurt caused. It forms an insight into the values that I hold as an activist and as a public representative and as committee representative and more importantly as a person.

“As an ally of the LGBTQ community I am even more responsible and accountable and I recognise that.

“I hope that those who were hurt accept my apologies and my colleagues accept my sincerity of my statement.

“I own my own mistakes and the hurt that I caused.

“I’m at fault and I am responsible for the accusations that have been levelled at me.

“I am committed to learning from these mistakes and I will be sure of this to work even harder to promote causes of equality, inclusion, understanding and reconciliation and ending division.”

