Border crossing mobile alert to be tested on Sunday

Road users may receive a test of a new text alert while crossing the Irish border on Sunday.

A new UK emergency alert system will send a message to all mobile phones and devices across Britain and Northern Ireland for an hour on Sunday afternoon.

As part of the test, phones will sound a loud alarm and may vibrate and flash to flag the incoming emergency message.

The alert will be issued between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday and is for testing purposes only.

Ireland’s Road Safety Authority (RSA) said members of the public do not need to take any action if they receive the message.

It said mobile phone users near border areas in Ireland who roam on to a UK network between 3pm and 4pm will receive the alert.

Users on networks based in Ireland will not receive the message.

The RSA added that drivers are reminded never to use their mobile phones while driving.

“In a real-time emergency, you should find somewhere safe and legal to pull over and read the message. If that is not possible, drivers can tune into live radio and wait for bulletins until they can pull over safely,” the authority said.

“However, this alert across Britain and Northern Ireland on Sunday is simply for testing purposes so road users should ignore the message and carry on with their journey.”