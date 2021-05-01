Border counties warned of worrying coronavirus case numbers

Health authorities on both sides of the border have urged people to stick to key public health advice over the coming weeks.

People living in border counties have been asked to exercise caution, following concerns about the high rates of infection in some areas.

In a joint statement, the HSE and the Public Health Agency (PHA) warned of the risks of an increase in transmission.

The warning comes as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland continue the easing of their respective lockdowns.

Ireland's Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he has arranged a meeting with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Donegal politicians about the incidence rate.

Mr Donnelly tweeted: "I have arranged a meeting this evening with CMO, HSE and Donegal politicians to see what additional supports can be deployed to help fight Covid in Donegal. Spikes like this occur in many counties. Huge local efforts have been made and the community will continue these efforts."

Ireland’s Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he has arranged a meeting with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Donegal politicians about the incidence rate.

Mr Donnelly tweeted: “I have arranged a meeting this evening with CMO, HSE and Donegal politicians to see what additional supports can be deployed to help fight Covid in Donegal.

“Spikes like this occur in many counties.

“Huge local efforts have been made and the community will continue these efforts.”

As lockdowns ease in different ways either side of the border, we really want people to continue to exercise caution and restraint to help limit the spread of coronavirus Dr Gerry Waldron, PHA

Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the PHA, said: “As lockdowns ease in different ways either side of the border, we really want people to continue to exercise caution and restraint to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Some border communities have seen high levels of Covid-19 infection during the pandemic, so we need to act responsibly to help keep case numbers down and ultimately save lives.

“We know there is a temptation to travel either side of the border to engage in activities as lockdowns ease, but if we see large numbers gathering or people abandoning public health advice, we could see cases rise significantly on both sides of the border.

“Viruses don’t recognise borders, so we all need to act with caution.

“Sticking to public health advice and behaving responsibly is the best way to help keep Covid-19 case numbers down and ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of easing lockdowns as safely as possible.”

The PHA and HSE warned that failure to stick to public health guidance will lead to an increase in viral transmission.

Dr Anthony Breslin, director of public health for HSE North West, said: “The key advice around getting vaccinated when eligible, washing your hands, keeping your distance and wearing a face covering when appropriate still apply.

“By sticking to these steps, we can help ensure that as restrictions ease, we can enjoy the benefits while also keeping ourselves and those around us safe on both sides of the border.

“It is also important not to move beyond what the guidelines permit at any given time or to take advantage of differing circumstances either side of the border in a way which could increase risk.”

The warnings come after Dr Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said they are “concerned” about the incidence of Covid-19 in Donegal.

If you are leaving home this #BankHolidayWeekend, remember to:

👨â🦱âï¸👩keep 2 metres (6.5 feet) from others

😷wear a face covering and cover coughs & sneezes

🤲 maintain good hand hygiene



We can do this. #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/4nrtXZhDeC — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 1, 2021

It currently stands at almost 300 cases per 100,000 people, while in Milford, the incidence rate is as high as 675.

Dr Holohan said on Friday that the “dogs on the street” know restrictions are being broken in Donegal in many different settings.

“There are clear examples of non-compliance taking place in Donegal across many parts of society. I may as well be honest about that,” he said.

“There is a concerning level of compliance compared to the rest of the country.

“A number of kinds of activities that, let’s just be honest, the dogs on the street, including those in Donegal, know shouldn’t be happening, are happening.”

