Bord Gais Energy confirms major price rise from next month

Bord Gais Energy said it understood the announcement was ‘not welcome news’ (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Customers can soon expect a major spike in gas and electricity bills, Bord Gais Energy has said.

The company said on Tuesday that the average electricity bill will rise by 27%, and the average gas bill by 39%.

A Government spokesman said the increase was a matter of “strong concern”.

The price increase will take effect from April 15, as a “winter price pledge” comes to an end.

Dave Kirwan, managing director, said he was aware that the announcement was “not welcome news”.

There have been continued increases in wholesale energy costs over the past two years, particularly in the past 12 months Dave Kirwan, managing director, Bord Gais Energy

He said: “As part of Centrica plc, and with decades of local experience, we will navigate through these unprecedented times with our customers.

“However, there have been continued increases in wholesale energy costs over the past two years, particularly in the past 12 months.

“This, together with the expectation that costs will remain both high and volatile for some time, means we are forced to increase our prices.

“We know that each customer’s circumstances are different, and we are determined to help those who need it most.

“That is why we are announcing an energy support fund of 1.25 million euro in addition to the services we already have in place.”

The company cited the high demand for gas across the world, as well as reduced supplies and “geo-political issues” among the reasons for rise in prices.

The significant retail price increases announced today by Bord Gais Energy are a matter of strong concern to the Government, particularly the impact on low income households Government spokesman

The war between Ukraine and Russia had fuelled concerns about the impact on already-high energy prices.

The price rise will hit consumers already bearing the brunt of inflation.

In a statement after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, a Government spokesman said: “The Government considered a number of challenges now arising for Ireland’s and Europe’s economies, particularly the impact of rising energy costs, given the very significant increases in wholesale prices and supply constraints in the international markets for gas and oil.

“The Government will continue to examine what measures may be taken to manage the energy supply and price impacts.

“The significant retail price increases announced today by Bord Gais Energy are a matter of strong concern to the Government, particularly the impact on low income households.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen unprecedented levels of price increases and volatility in energy markets.”

The Government said that a number of measures, including the recent cut to excise duty on petrol and diesel, had already been taken to protect consumers.

The possibility of further action was also floated.

“The Government will keep energy supply and prices under close and active review and examine what other measures may be possible to support consumers and businesses.

“The Government has already raised with the European Commission the possibility of lowering VAT on fuel below its current lower rate of 13.5%,” the spokesman added.