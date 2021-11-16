Booster vaccines to be offered to those with underlying conditions

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly urged all of those eligible to get a booster dose (Brian Lawless/PA)

Booster vaccines will soon be offered to anyone aged between 16 and 59 with an underlying health condition, the health minister has said.

It marks the latest expansion of the country’s booster programme, as Ireland copes with a growing number of Covid-19 cases and increasing pressure on the health system.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Tuesday that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that an extra dose of an mRNA vaccine be provided to anyone 16-59 with an underlying condition, as well as all residents of long-term care facilities.

Anyone aged between 50 and 59 will also receive a jab, if already vaccinated.

“NIAC have pointed out that the risk of vaccinated people aged 50-59 years requiring hospitalisation and becoming seriously ill and dying is higher than in younger age groups, therefore they are next in the order of priority for booster vaccination,” Mr Donnelly said on Tuesday.

“In Ireland, we have already seen that booster doses given to those aged 80 years and older have been followed by a sharp decline in case numbers in that age group.

“This is very welcome news, and I encourage all of those who are eligible for a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to come forward and receive that vaccine as soon as it is available to you.”

The extra dose of the vaccine will be given at least five months after a person was vaccinated.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin faced questions on the pace of the booster programme.

Opposition politicians attacked the Government and accused it of “sleepwalking” the country into a Covid-19 lockdown.

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, accused Mr Martin of repeated missteps in the Government’s response to the crisis.

It comes as over 600 people remain in the hospital with the virus and daily case numbers continue to rise.

Ms Murphy said that people were beginning to ask questions of the Government response, amid growing pressure on the health system.

“They wonder if the small measure of normality, that had returned in recent weeks, is being snatched away and if so, for how long.

“Taoiseach, people are losing faith in the Government’s ability to handle the pandemic.”

Ms Murphy accused the Government of taking “its eye off the ball”.

Progress, she said, on antigen testing and on the booster programme has been sluggish and slow.

“Ventilation has never been a priority, despite this being an airborne disease,” she told the Dail.

“Why is it taking so long to roll out the antigen testing, which is really a no-brainer.”

Leaders’ questions on Tuesday came following a lengthy Cabinet meeting, in which a range of new measures were agreed to tackle the spread of the virus.

Cabinet agreed that pubs, nightclubs and restaurants in Ireland will have a midnight closing time from Thursday.

The Government also faced strong criticism from Solidarity People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who said the country was facing a “crisis”.

“The Government, once again, is sleepwalking us into lockdown at Christmas.”

“It is Groundhog Day.”

He said that Government policy, which he said saw thousands of people return to poorly ventilated classrooms and workplaces, had contributed to the current rise in cases.

“Why on earth are you surprised, Taoiseach? Look at the decisions the Government made that brought us to this point,” Mr Murphy said.

Mr Martin rejected the criticism and said that Ireland’s vaccination programme was among the best in the world.

“We have reopened the economy quite substantively since March onwards,” he told the Dail.

“We have kept thousands of businesses viable, so when they did reopen they could start from a reasonable platform.”

He said that healthcare workers will have received the booster jab by the end of December, while the vast majority of people aged 80 or over will have received a third dose of the vaccine by mid-November.