Book of condolences opens for renowned travel writer and cyclist Dervla Murphy

Dervla Murphy travelled all over the world by bicycle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A book of condolences has opened for renowned travel writer and touring cyclist Dervla Murphy who passed away at the age of 90.

The Waterford-native and author published more than 25 books during her times travelling over the world, including Romania, Israel, India and Peru, among many other countries.

She famously documented her six-month journey through Europe, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India on a bike in Full Tilt: Ireland to India with a Bicycle in 1965.

Irish President Michael D Higgins led tributes following her death.

Statement by President Higgins on the death of Dervla Murphyhttps://t.co/1KQVOfR7QM pic.twitter.com/cuFKXwTz3Y — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) May 23, 2022

Mr Higgins said she had a “unique commitment to the value of human experience in all its diversity”.

“She retained a strong interest in those who were suffering throughout the world even up to recent weeks and brought an insightful perspective to matters of politics, environmentalism and the crucial importance of peace,” Mr Higgins added.

“I would like to send my deepest condolence to her daughter, Rachel, with whom she shared so many of her adventures, her grandchildren, and to all her family and friends.”

A book of condolences will open to the public at Waterford City Hall, The Mall, Waterford and at the Civic Offices, Dungarvan, Co Waterford from 2pm.

Waterford has lost an icon, a trailblazer, an intrepid adventurer and a woman who was ahead of her time Joe Kelly, Waterford mayor

An online book of condolences has also been opened.

Mayor of Waterford City and County, councillor Joe Kelly, said: “I am saddened to hear of Dervla Murphy’s passing and extend my condolences to her daughter, grandchildren and many friends.

“Dervla was Ireland’s most famous travel writer and a native of Lismore, Co Waterford.

“Waterford has lost an icon, a trailblazer, an intrepid adventurer and a woman who was ahead of her time.

“Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.”

During her time, Ms Murphy travelled across continents and wrote over 25 travel books.

She also travelled across the border to Northern Ireland and chronicled her time spent in the province in the book, A Place Apart: Northern Ireland in the 1970s.

She cycled throughout Northern Ireland and spoke to both Catholics and Protestants about their experience of living through the Troubles.

She was renowned for travelling by bicycle, on foot or by public transport and spoke to many people she met throughout the 30 countries she visited.