Body of woman in 40s found in Dublin apartment

A woman’s body has been found at a Dublin home.

It was discovered in an apartment in Royal Canal Park in Ashtown on Friday.

Gardai, who were alerted at about 10am, said the woman, in her 40s, was declared dead inside the home.

Her body was still at the scene, which was being preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, on Friday.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A man who had been helping An Garda Siochana with their inquiries is now receiving medical treatment.

No arrests have been made and gardai said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow, gardai added.