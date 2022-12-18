Body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney to be repatriated to Ireland

The body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney will be repatriated to Ireland later on Sunday.

A member of the Irish Defence Forces, Private Rooney, 23, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed on active service when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon this week.

The Defence Forces said Mr Rooney’s remains will leave Beirut on an Air Corps plane at 4pm Beirut time.

A UN ceremony will be held to honour the soldier at Beirut Airport before the departure.

Private Rooney’s body will be taken to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, before being reunited with his family on Monday.

His colleague, Private Shane Kearney, from Killeagh, Co Cork, was seriously injured in the incident. He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).