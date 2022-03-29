Body of cyclist discovered in Co Kerry

Gardai have appealed for information following the discovery of a man’s body in Co Kerry (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a cyclist in County Kerry.

Shortly after 1030am on Tuesday, a male cyclist in his 50s was found unresponsive on the roadside at Ardywanig, Milltown near Castlemaine.

Gardai were alerted and attended at the scene. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry and the local coroner has been notified.

Results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.