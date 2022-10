Gardai said the body of a woman in her thirties has been found in Letterkenny, Co Donegal (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

A Garda investigation is under way following the discovery of the body of a woman in Co Donegal.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was found at a residence in Letterkenny on Friday evening after gardai received a report just before 6pm.

The woman’s body was later removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Gardai said the outcome of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.