| 13.4°C Dublin

Body found in search for missing walker in Co Kerry

John Dunne, 60, was reported missing after going for a hike on a local mountain trail.

John Dunne was reported missing earlier this week (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

John Dunne was reported missing earlier this week (Brian Lawless/PA)

John Dunne was reported missing earlier this week (Brian Lawless/PA)

John Dunne was reported missing earlier this week (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A body has been found in Co Kerry in the search for a missing walker.

John Dunne, 60, was reported missing after going for a hike on a local mountain trail in the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Kerry on Wednesday.

A ground and air search effort, co-ordinated by the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, has been taking place.

Gardai confirmed on Friday that members of the mountain rescue team had discovered a body.

A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana would like to thank the Kerry Mountain Rescue, those who assisted with the search, the media and public for their assistance in this matter.”

The body will be taken down from the Macgillycuddy Reeks, gardai said.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy