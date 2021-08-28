Body found in Co Meath house after fatal shooting

The body was found in a house in Enfield, in Co Meath (PA)

A man in his late teens found dead in a house had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, Garda have said.

Gardai found the body of a man in unexplained circumstances at a property on the Trim Road, Enfield, in Co Meath at 8.30am on Friday.

A post-mortem examination is to be conducted by the State Pathologist.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Trim Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson said the scene is being preserved for technical examination and no arrests have been made so far.

An appeal has been made for anyone travelling on the Trim Road at Enfield between the hours of 8pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday and may have observed any unusual activity to contact gardai.

Gardai are also appealing to any road users in the area at the time who may have camera footage, including dashcam, to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.