Body discovered in laneway in Co Donegal

The body of a man was discovered behind a row of houses.

Gardai have launched an investigation after a body was discovered in Co Donegal (Brian Morrison/PA) Expand

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardai are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances in County Donegal.

At approximately 7:30pm on Friday, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana.

The body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved and will remain preserved overnight.

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and both will attend the scene on Saturday when a post mortem will be conducted.

