Bodies of woman and baby boy found at Dublin house

The bodies of a woman and a baby boy have been found at a house in Dublin.

The bodies of a woman and a baby boy have been found at a house in Dublin.

Gardai and emergency services were called to a house in the Beechfield area shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

They discovered the woman, aged in her 40s, and the baby boy inside the property. They were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Their bodies remain at the scene which has been preserved for forensic and technical examination, gardai said.

The local coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. A garda family liaison officer has been appointed to liaise with the family.

The outcomes of a post-mortem examination will determine the course Garda investigations into both deaths, gardai said.